Photos of the day - March 6

ME AND MY MOMMY: Zoological Society officer Sharleen Khan shows off the baby agouti which was found along in the bushes in Sangre Grande and taken to its new home at the Emperor Valley Zoo. - Sureash Cholai
Newsday will publish five photos, daily, that reflect the 24-hour news cycle and different elements of life in Trinidad and Tobago through the eyes of our photographers.

It's our attempt to provide readers with content that sometimes does not find its way to our pages or website, but still has substantial journalistic value.

We will also show the work of up-and-coming or amateur photographers to provide a space for exposure.

If you'd like to be featured, please e-mail us a photo to news@newsday.co.tt with the caption "Photo of the Day" and we will pick one photo each day to feature, with a few sentences about the photographer.

Look out for this feature every day on our website.

SUAVE NUTSMAN: Nutsman Kenneth Donnor, a fixture on Fredericl Street, Port of Spain for many years, strikes a pose at his nutscart. - Ayanna Kinsale

WIPE YOUR HANDS: Bath and Body Works sales rep Juliana Hart gives some hand sanitizer to little Jennesis Pierre at the opening of the store at Gulf City Mall. - Marvin Hamilton

WOMAN OF POWER: In commemoration of International Women's Day which will be observed on Sunday, women members of the various arms of National Security gathered in Port of Spain to conduct, side by side, a series of roadblock exercises. - Sureash Cholai

Christian Fermin does his thing in the Pan Solo Piece segment at the Music Festival at the Naparima Bowl. - CHEQUANA WHEELER

YES GIRL, IS TRUE: La Horquetta/Talparo MP Maxie Cuffie in an earnest conversation with PoS South MP Marlene McDonald during sitting of the House of Representatives in the Red House. - Sureash Cholai

From left, Equal Opporunity Commission research officer Annmarie Price, chairman Lynette Seebaran-Suite, vice chairman Dr Beverly Beckles and CEO Devanty Maraj Ramdeen at the commission's My Sister's Keeper rally in Chaguanas. - Marvin Hamilton

