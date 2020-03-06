NUGFW: Too many women silent on domestic violence

President General of the National Union of Government and Federated Workers (NUGFW) James Lambert- ANGELO_MARCELLE

Too many women are silent on domestic violence and murders committed against women, said president general of the National Union of Government and Federated Workers (NUGFW) James Lambert.

Eight women have been murdered for this year, and several women have been attacked.

Speaking on Friday, at NUGFW’s women’s executive council seminar at its office on Henry Street, Port of Spain, Lambert told his audience that the days of women being behind men are over.

But Lambert said the voices of women in this country, with the exception of a few institutions, are mum on the issue.

“Women ought not to be in the back of men but at the side of them. Women of today have to realise and recognise the important role they play in the development not only of the NUGFW but of the entire world.

“The voices of all women must be heard through the media. You must always ensure this because the amount of things happening – too many women in TT and by extension the world are being abused, brutally killed and murdered.”

Lambert said everyone one needs to get onboard to stop the violence against women.