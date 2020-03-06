New leaders desperately needed in TT

THE EDITOR: With the trillions of dollars that have passed through this country we should be experiencing a much higher standard of living and a much better and safer life.

As it stands, billlions continue to be thrown at projects and plans with little results. The definition of insanity is doing the same things over and over and expecting different results.

We keep voting for the same leaders and political parties over and over and expecting things to change. As long as we keep voting in the same politicians we will continue going downhill as a nation.

The murder rate in 2019 was once again over 500. I believe it was the second highest murder rate to date and there are no signs that life in TT will get any better.

The Government’s main responsibility is public safety. In TT people are not safe. For a small country the murder rate and the threat of being robbed is too high. Unemployment rates are high while patience is running low.

The role of government is supposed to be as a big brother protecting citizens from violence. According to TTPS statistics, there were 517 murders in 2018, 495 in 2017, 462 in 2016, 420 in 2015, and 403 in 2014, in a population of approximately 1.3 million people. The 2018 numbers represent an increase of 4.4 per cent.

The detection rate for murder was 16.6 per cent in 2018, a decrease from 17.9 per cent in 2017. So far in 2020 we have had over 100 violent murders and heading for a new murder record with too many women falling victim.

New governance is desperately needed in this country.

SIMON WRIGHT

via e-mail