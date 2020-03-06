Mum who lost 2 daughters to murder: I need an answer

File photo

"Why are they dying like this? I need an answer. It is too much for me."

Those were the words of 59-year-old Radhica Rampersad who lost two of her adult daughters to separate murders less than four months apart.

The latest tragedy happened on Monday, when her daughter Susan Seepersad, 34, was found with her throat slit.

Seepersad,the mother of two, lived alone in an apartment at Rampersad Trace in Debe, where she had recently moved. Neighbours last saw her alive at around 2 am on Monday arguing with the tenant of another apartment, aged 24, whom police later detained.

Neighbours told Newsday it was normal for the two to be arguing and threatening to kill each other.

Rampersad said,"My child used to sell in the market. She was supposed to pay her rent the morning they found her dead. Her purse and money gone.

"I spoke to her the Sunday and she had the money.

"I was frightened for her to go there and live alone."

Rampersad works as a security guard and often helped Seepersad to pay herrent. Seepersad moved into the apartment about three months ago.

Up to Friday afternoon, the unemployed suspect was in custody. Police from the Homicide Bureau Region III and Southern Division police are investigating.

Seepersad was buried on Thursday in Penal after a service at the family’s home.

On November 23, a man doused another of Rampersad's daughters, 26-year-old Annie Seepersad, with puncheon rum, then set her on fire in a domestic dispute at Ste Madeleine.

She died six days later at the San Fernando General Hospital.

A month later, police charged a 44-year-man with the murder. The case is pending at the San Fernando Magistrates’ Court.

Rampersad said, "I have a daughter and son remaining. I am frightened because of the way things are going. I do not know who is next. I cannot sleep properly."