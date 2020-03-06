Miracle recovery for Enterprise child shot in ambush

The 13-year-old girl who suffered life-threatening injuries last month when her mother was shot and killed at their Enterprise home, has been reported to be in stable condition and recovering slowly.

The child was shot in the back and suffered liver, kidney and spleen injuries.

She and her mother Alana Mohammed, 38, were about to leave their Dass Trace Extension home in Enterprise Chaguanas for school on February 13.

Police said around 6 am Mohammed was reversing out of her garage when they were ambushed and shot at by a man in a white T-shirt. Twelve nine-millimetre calibre spent casings were found at the crime scene.

A relative told Newsday on Friday that the child is still warded in stable condition at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex (EWMSC) in Mt Hope.

She said the girl, who is a Form Two student has had several operations and is doing better.

The close relative, who wished not to be named, said, “She is coming along, and we are seeing significant improvements. We are grateful for the prayers and support from our family, friends and well-wishers.

“She had so many surgeries and I really cannot recall the exact amount she had.

"But she is better. She will need a lot of therapy to get her back to some level of normalcy. She recently started to speak and respond with hand movements or shake her head. We are so happy for this. This is a miracle.”

The relative said the child’s father is not coping well with the situation and has been in the hospital every day.

“He is so stressed and has been by his daughter’s bedside since she was taken to the hospital. His stress levels are high, and this is having a negative effect on his health.

“We try to encourage him to take care of himself, because he is all that she has left. He is so upset he only speaks with a few people."

She said the girl "has not been able to come to terms with the death of her mother. She was not able to attend the funeral, which was held last Saturday.”

The relative added that because of the situation Mohammed’s funeral was kept private and only family and selected friends were told about it.

“We are all scared and we are doing everything the police asked so that we can be safe.

"It is sad and disgusting that someone could be so heartless to commit such an act.”

Homicide Bureau Region III police are continuing investigations.