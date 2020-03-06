[UPDATED] Ministry: 32 tested for covid19, none positive

The number of samples submitted to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) for testing for covid19 is now 32.

None of the samples has tested positive.

This is the latest data coming from the Health Ministry on Friday.

The ministry said all samples of people suspected with covid19 are sent to CARPHA, which has the only lab that is certified to test for covid19 and is therefore the only lab that can confirm positive or negative results.

The ministry again urged people to disregard and avoid sharing all unconfirmed, misleading and/or false information about covid19, as has been the case recently with "fake news" being shared on social media.