LINX, credit card at Licensing in 3 months

Minister of Works and Transport, Rohan Sinanan Photo: Angelo Marcelle

FOR those tired of waiting in long lines for the cashier at the licensing office, Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan has announced that kiosks will be implemented in about three months.

He was responding to a question in the House on Friday.

Fyzabad MP Lackram Bodoe asked about a video circulating showing one worker on duty at the Caroni Licensing Office on January 3 and added that there was a significant line-up of people waiting for service. Sinanan said he asked for a report on the video. though the indication was that the long line was to go to several different areas and not just for cashing.

“However. from time to time we do have challenges with employees, not only at the licensing office but in different areas.”

He reported at the licensing office the cash register system was being upgraded and this will eliminate the cash books and shorten the time taken by the cashier.

A list of employees who can act as cashiers In the event of a shortage has also been submitted to the comptroller of accounts.

He reported the third initiative was the launch of the kiosk at licensing offices where people will not have to go to the cashier but can pay with LINX and, very soon, credit cards.

He further reported that the process for the kiosks has already started and is part of the modernising of the entire licensing office, which included the demerit point system.

“So I can give you the assurance that very soon you will see the kiosks. The activities have started and I say within the next two to three months you would be able to go to licensing office and use the kiosk rather than having to take the lines by the cashier, once you are paying with credit card or LINX."