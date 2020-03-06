Injured Fyzabad woman under police guard

The 33-year-old cashier who was shot at her workplace in Fyzabad last Friday is still at the intensive care unit of the San Fernando General Hospital under police guard.

Police said Navita Premchand is in a serious condition.

Up to Friday, a male suspect remained in police custody. He was detained days after the shooting. Once charged, he will appear before a Siparia magistrate.

At around 9 am last Friday, two gunmen walked in and pretended to be customers at Unique Books and Sports Centre at Guapo Main Road in Fyzabad. They were wearing ski masks.

They started shooting, hitting Premchand. They did not steal any money or goods.

Sgt Ramsaran is leading investigations.