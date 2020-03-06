Have a heart

THE EDITOR: When PTSC is on a go-slow, many working people and schoolchildren suffer as a result.

Please, PTSC workers, have some empathy for the many parents who struggle to get to the nursery to collect their little ones on time, for the worker who will not be paid for the time lost when they are late for work and the students who miss classes because of your don’t-care actions.

There is a tremendous amount for stress and frustration when public transport is not being offered on time.

CELIA SEECHARAN

via e-mail