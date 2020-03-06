Gomez keeps Shiva Boys on course for title

Shiva Boys Hindu College cricketer Isaiah Gomez. PHOTO BY LINCOLN HOLDER - L Holder

Newsday continues to cover the performances in the PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL) 50-over Premiership Division. Each week a player will be selected as Newsday’s star of the week and profiled.

Newsday has already featured five players this season that were all worth highlighting, but the effort by Isaiah Gomez was arguably the best of the 2020 competition. Gomez scored the first century of the season when he blasted an unbeaten 100 to guide Shiva Boys Hindu College to a massive 291/8 in the 43-over contest against Presentation College, Chaguanas at the PowerGen Ground in Penal in round six, on Tuesday. What was impressive about his knock is it took just 50 deliveries and he cracked 20 off the final over, including a four off the last ball to reach the landmark.Gomez’s memorable day did not end there. The left-arm spinner snatched 3/22 to restrict Presentation to 141/8 in 43 overs and complete a 150-run victory and keep Shiva Boys on top of the standings with one round left.

Name: Isaiah Gomez

Age: 17

Form: Five

School: Shiva Boys Hindu College

Club: Barrackpore United

Batting Style/Bowling

Style: Right-handed/left-arm spin

Favourite Cricketer: Fabian Allen

Performance: 100 not out and 3/22

Q How does it feel to score the first century in the premiership?

It felt fantastic because it is my first one for the school and this year as well, so it came at the right time.

Did you think you could complete the century needing 20 runs in the last over?

I had the confidence in myself knowing that I was timing the ball well throughout my innings.

What does Shiva Boys have to improve in the last round against defending champions Hillview?

I think we have nothing to improve on. We just need to stick to our basics because we having a good run of form so we just need to continue that going on.

What has led to Shiva Boys finding top form recently?

All the players finding their roles and understanding what needs to be done in the team

Who is your favourite cricketer and why?

Fabian Allen because he is an aggressive cricketer and he has a passion for the game.

What is your favourite format?

50-over cricket because you could take your time at the start of the innings and build and then you could push (at the end).

What do you think of the effort of your team-mates Gregory Nandlal (86) and Keron Rampersad (57)?

It was great to see them among the runs and finding their form going into the last round of the tournament.

What will winning the title mean to Shiva Boys?

It will be a great achievement for the school because we have not been champions before.