Five held, pistol seized after late-night chase

A late-night car chase in Trincity led to the arrest of five people and the seizure of a pistol and ammunition on Thursday.

Police said members of the Northern Division Task Force were on patrol along Canefarm Road, Trincity, at around 11.35 pm when they saw a white Honda Civic speeding as it turned onto the road.

They followed the car and tried to get the driver to pull over, but the chase continued along several streets in Trincity, until police finally intercepted the car at the Pasea traffic lights, Tunapuna.

The driver and four passengers were arrested and police found and seized a black M and P pistol with eight rounds of ammunition.