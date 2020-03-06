DR celebrates 176th Independence anniversary

Dominican Republic Ambassador to TT Dr Jose Serulle, left, dances with a friend. - Angelo Marcelle

The Dominican Republic (DR) celebrated 176 years as an independent nation last Thursday. Also called National Day, the celebration highlights the country's independence from Haiti in 1844. Both the DR and Haiti share the same island which is called Hispaniola.

In TT the event was celebrated with some cocktails and drinks at Apsara Restaurant, Queen's Park East, Port of Spain.

In a brief address, Dominican Republic ambassador to TT Dr Jose A Serulle Ramia said, "The DR has undergone an uphill process of economic, social, political and cultural development since it declared its independence. For the past ten years, the DR has been actively participating in each edition of the Trade and Investment Convention (TIC), organised by the Manufacturers Association and the Ministry of Trade and industry in TT."

He also mentioned that the DR is one of the main purchasers of natural gas from TT. Plans are in the pipeline to have a version of the International Dominican Cigar Festival incorporated in the TIC this year, he said.