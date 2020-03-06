Defence Force edge Jabloteh 2-1

DEFENCE FORCE edged San Juan Jabloteh 2-1 on Wednesday, to remain in pole position to capture the 2019-2020 TT Pro League crown.

In the first of back-to-back matches at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva, the Army-Coast Guard combination went ahead in the 15th minute through an own goal from Malik Mieres.

Midfielder Hashim Arcia extended the lead in the 61st, but Justin Araujo-Wilson pulled one back for Jabloteh, in the 76th.

However, Defence Force maintained their composure to hold on for the win, their 12th from 15 matches this season.

The latter game at Couva on Wednesday ended with a 3-1 result in favour of Morvant Caledonia United, over Central FC.

Midfielder Sean Bonval netted for Central FC, in the 35th, but Caledonia replied with strikes from Tev Lawrence (48th), Joshua Alexander (53rd) and Mulik Duke (90th).

Point Fortin Civic and Tiger Tanks Club Sando played to a 1-1 draw at the Mahaica Oval, Point Fortin.

Ronell Paul put Club Sando in front after 64 minutes, but Michael Basdeo levelled for the hosts in stoppage time.

On Tuesday, Terminix La Horquetta Rangers got a double from Kishun Seecharan (18th and 45th) as they defeated Police 2-0 at the La Horquetta Recreation Ground.

In another fixture on Tuesday, at Couva, cellar-placed Cunupia FC earned a come-from-behind 2-1 victory over AC Port of Spain.

Shem Clauzel netted for AC Port of Spain in the 44th but Cunupia replied with items from Giovanni Abraham (54th) and Kevon Woodley (78th). Round One Match Day Seven action will take place this weekend.

On Friday, W Connection will oppose AC Port of Spain at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva from 6 pm while, 24 hours later, Point Fortin Civic will entertain Morvant Caledonia United at the Mahaica Oval.

On Sunday, there will be a pair of games at Couva, with the struggling pair of Central FC and Cunupia FC squaring off at 4 pm, followed by a clash of the servicemen – Defence Force against Police.

Also on Sunday, Terminix La Horquetta Rangers will tackle Tiger Tanks Club Sando at the Larry Gomes Stadium, Arima from 3.30 pm.