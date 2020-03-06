Carnival 2020 a success at Piccadilly Greens

Two women do battle during the re-enactment of the Canboulay riots at Piccadilly Greens in Port of Spain. PHOTO BY JEFF K MAYERS -

The Uptown Carnival Improvement Committee (UCIC) said they had another “very successful” Carnival season this year.

In its Carnival brief, the committee says the Piccadilly Greens, “the birthplace of Trinidad’s Carnival,” hosted a number of classic Carnival events throughout the season, including the Ruso, Revue and Icons tents, the Dragon festival and the Camboulay re-enactment, which was attended by the Minister of Community Development, Culture and the Arts.

The committee said the Camboulay event was attended by thousands of spectators this year.

The brief, issued by UCIC secretary Agnes R Singh, also said 112 bands crossed the stage on Carnival Sunday, Monday and Tuesday for which the committee was grateful. Among the winning presentations to cross the Piccadilly Greens judging point were The Lost Tribe (large band of the year), K2K Alliance and Partners (medium band of the year), HWMC and Associates (parade of J’Ouvert bands), and Junior Parade of the Bands’ small band winner Jo’mas Association, with Crochet Festival of Colours.

Other notable bands to pass through the Piccadilly Greens were Kinetic Mas with their second-place presentation Mas Pieta in the large band category, Desperadoes with their winning presentation More Sokah in the Bomb category and Coco Lily Productions second-place presentation In the Northern Range in the Junior Parade of the Bands.

The committee worked in conjuction with several agencies to accommodate all the festivities, including the National Carnival Commission, TT Carnival Bands Association, and Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation.