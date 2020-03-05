Woman held for Colombian man's murder

A Colombian man has died after being shot during a robbery early on Sunday morning.

Police said Ortiz Vergara Radomir, 39, died from a shot to the head after being warded at the Mt Hope Hospital for five days.

Investigators said a woman was arrested in relation to his murder.

Radomir and a friend got into a taxi on Mary Street, Chaguanas, at around 1.30 am on Sunday.

While they were in the car he and his companion were robbed of $3,000 cash and a cell phone by a gunman in the back seat.

The driver drove them to Carlsen Field and the gunman shot Radomir, wounding him in the leg and head.

He was taken to the Freeport Police Station. Police drove him to the Chaguanas Health Facility and then to the Mt Hope Hospital, where he died.