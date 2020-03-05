TT lose in U-20 quarters to Mexico

TT’s commendable run in the Concacaf Under-20 Women’s Championships ended with a 4-0 defeat to Mexico in the quarterfinals in Dominican Republic.

Mexico outclassed the TT outfit with some neat passes throughout the contest. Annette Vazquez gave Mexico the lead in first half stoppage time, before Venicia Gabriela Juarez Smith doubled her team’s advantage with a header in the 56th.

Alison Gonzalez converted a 68th minute penalty and Destinee Noel Manzo Paolinetti rounded off the scoring in the 71st minute.