Toco brothers still seeking lost siblings

Eden Thomas, left, and Elroy Stewart. -

Elroy Stewart, 61, and his half-brother Eden Thomas, 58, visited Newsday in February asking for the public's help in finding their “outside” brother and sister.

The Toco brothers believe their half-siblings are originally from Carenage and share the same father as them, Elroy Stewart, also from Toco.

Stewart said the first and only time he met his half-brother and sister was 50 years ago when his father introduced them to him.

He was 11 at the time and theother children were between eight and ten. He said he wasn't told their names but indistinctly remembers their dark skin.

In an update, Stewart told Newsday on Wednesday that a man who refused to give his name had called with information on his relatives after Newsday published the story.

“He told me my sister lives in the US and he also knows my brother.

"He didn’t want to give me his name because he didn’t want to get too much involved. He said he knows this because he knew my father well.”

He said the man promised to pass the message on to the brother, who still lives in Trinidad. That was all the information he got.

Stewart is hopeful the message will be passed on and at least one of the sibling will contact him.

Stewart said his father wasn’t a good role model and didn’t support his mother and three other children.

He met Thomas as a child and learnt they were brothers, and despite the circumstances, his mother accepted Thomas as her own.

He doesn't have a photo of his father to assit with their search.