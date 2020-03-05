Think twice about travelling

Health Minister Dr Terrence Deyalsingh. - ANGELO_MARCELLE

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said all non-essential travel for Ministry of Health employees has been stopped. Deyalsingh said he will not send any member of his ministry to any country which has had an outbreak of covid19.

“As of Monday the permanent secretary and myself took a decision, in line with a Cabinet decision, that all non-essential travel for Health Ministry personnel will stop. I am not sending and Ministry of Health personnel into a territory that has covid19 on Government business.”

The minister also said the public must exercise the same caution. He said if it was not absolutely essential to travel, then the travelling public must think twice and travel only when necessary.

“As far as the public is concerned, I am asking the population to exercise common sense in travelling. If you absolutely have to go on a long international commercial flight, go. If you are going to a birthday party, wedding, a fete, think twice. But if you absolutely have to travel you have to travel. That is the best common sense advice I can give our travellers. I will take my own advice. I had something to do, I have cancelled it. I am not going to take the risk, the risk is too high in this point in time.”

The minister added that TT has not put restriction on the United States, England and Canada. He said although these countries did have several cases of covid19, but looking at their epidemiology they seemed to have it very well under control as opposed to South Korea and Iran where there was an explosion of increase in cases.

“The chief medical officer (CMO DR Roshan Parasram), permanent secretary and myself met between Monday and Tuesday with Canada’s ambassador Kumar Gupta, UK ambassador Tim Stew and US ambassador Joseph Mondello. We have indicated that we want to work with these three embassies to do exit screenings at their airports.”

At Toronto it will be Pearson Airport, in London will be Gatwick and Heathrow and in the US it will be JFK in New York, Miami in Florida and Fort Lauderdale in Houston.”

Coming out of that high level diplomatic intervention, the CMO will be meeting on Friday with the technical people of those embassies to start to do some exit screening for flights in those countries coming into TT. The minister TT was also not going to put travel restrictions on India.