Red is Gold: Ad company takes home 28 Addys

Red takes a jump to celebrate winning the triple. The team includes Cathy-Ann Joseph, Esther Leslie, Tracey Garcia, Mark Ammon, Amy Matthew, and Annesha Singh. Photo courtesy Red Advertising -

Red Advertising and Marketing had three more reasons to jump and wave on Carnival Tuesday (February 25) when the 2020 American Advertising Awards (Addys) winners were announced.

The advertising agency, based in Barbados and TT, earned a unique triple including the most awards overall, the most Gold awards, and Best of Show for Public Service.

Red’s 28 Addy awards include 14 gold awards – which are given to the best in category – the most gold Addys for any Caribbean agency.

Red Trinidad's general manager Mark Ammon was ecstatic. “Wow! What a year for creativity! It was fantastic for Red to win the triple and I must thank the clients who inspired us to produce award-winning work for their brands. I would also like to highlight the achievement of our creative team, as it is not easy to win big year after year, after year. This exceptional team has kept Red at the top of creativity regionally for over 15 years. Winning on Carnival Tuesday certainly added a little extra bounce to our step as we chipped through to las lap!”

The Addy awards is the creative award show of the American Advertising Federation (AAF), of which the Caribbean Advertising Federation (CAF) is a member. The awards are three- tiered with local shows and awards that feed into regional shows which in turn feed into a national show. The CAF is part of the fourth district region which includes Florida, the Caribbean and Puerto Rico.