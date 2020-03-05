Rambharat: No bad behaviour by hunters

Clarence Rambharat -

Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharat on Wednesday said he was satisfied with the recently ended hunting season. He told reporters after a TTPost function in Poole Village, Rio Claro, “I think this is one of the quietest, most responsible hunting seasons that I have seen in my lifetime.”

Rambharat observed, “I have not seen on social media, for example, some of the types of bad behaviour that we’ve seen in the past.” He said this included images of people “slaughtering anteaters or any other protected animals.” Apart from increased fines and penalties imposed on people who hunt protected animals, Rambharat believed “the attitude of people may be changing.” He explained that Poole Village was one of many hunting communities. As minister, Rambharat said, he has done his best “ to keep hunting alive, but have it done in a very responsible manner.” He said he had received a lot of reports out of the Caroni Bird Sanctuary about the increase in the scarlet ibis population there.

As it is a migratory bird, he said, people see the adult ibises coming from Venezuela to TT. He was pleased there have been sightings of large numbers of newborns and juvenile birds as well. Rambharat explained this meant “the breeding and the nesting period have been successful.”

When the season ended on February 29, Rambharat said he initially thought about ending the one-month grace period which is now in effect. During this period people can “possess, consume but not hunt.”