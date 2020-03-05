Price Club invests $200,000 into U-17 North South Classic

The Price Club Supermarket director, Shamshad Ali, centre left, and TTCB president Azim Bassarath, centre right, with some of the participating cricketers for this year’s Zonal U-17 Tournament. - JONATHAN RAMNANANSINGH

THE Price Club Supermarket backed up its investment of $83,960 into the recently concluded North South Classic Under-15 Tournament by injecting a further $202,300 towards the Under-17 edition which bowls off on March 11.

Supermarket owner, Shamshad Ali, presented the cheque to TT Cricket Board (TTCB) president Azim Bassarath, at the event’s launch at the National Cricket Centre, Couva, on Wednesday.

The Price Club/TTCB Zonal Under-17 Tournament features eight teams: North, East, North East and Tobago (Group A) and defending champions Central, South, South East and South West (Group B).

This competition also serves as a trial for national Under-17 team selection for the upcoming Regional Under-17 Tournament (June 28 – July 10), to be hosted in TT.

In Bassarath’s address to TTCB and sponsor executives, coaches, players and parents, he affirmed many youngsters who participate in these age group inter zone tournaments go on to greater success in the game and become household names on the international circuit.

The local cricket fraternity boss admitted these games also provide valuable life lessons to youngsters, who in turn, gain qualities that help in creating positive contributors to society. He also credited Ali for the welcomed investment by his organisation which he believes would generate significant returns, both on and off the pitch.

“We expect that this group of cricketers will give us a clear indication of who we can see on the national, regional and international stage in a few years. Many top cricketers have ‘cut their teeth’ in the inter-zone competition so it is especially important that these events remain an integral part of the national youth development programmes,” said Bassarath.

Delivering remarks on behalf of the board’s marketing and sponsorship committee, vice chairman Sudesh Jagessar commended The Price Club Supermarket for their generous gesture towards local cricket development. He also called on other reputable businesses to invest in the future of TT sport.

“Most of the TTCB programmes depend on the goodwill and assistance of the business community. We also recently saw Scotiabank giving its support for the Under-15 and Under-13 inter-zone competition. There are great opportunities for friends of cricket to make a contribution to the sport. It is important that the corporate sector takes advantage of the tax incentive offered by government to give generously towards sports activities,” Jagessar stated.

Also attending Wednesday’s launch was TTCB operations manager Dudnath Ramkessoon, executive member Arjoon Ramlal, Secondary Schools’ Cricket League president Surujdath Mahabir, members of The Price Club team coaches, players and parents.

Price Club/TTCB U17 Zonal Tournament Schedule:

March 11 – Tobago vs East (Shaw Park, Tobago); North vs North East (Queen’s Park Oval); Central vs South (NCC); South East vs South West (Sancho Recreation Grounds)

March 18 – East vs North East (Aranguez Recreation Grounds); North vs Tobago (Queen’s Park Oval); South West vs Central (James Park, Point Fortin); South vs South East (PowerGen, Penal)

March 25 – Tobago vs North East (Shaw Park, Tobago); East vs North (Aranguez Recreation Ground); Central vs South East (Presentation College, Chaguanas); South vs South West (PowerGen, Penal)

April 1-2 – Semi-finals (NCC)

April 6 – Final (NCC)