Police suspect harassment led to Chaguanas murder

File photo

Police believe Kevon Francois may have been killed during an altercation after allegedly harassing a woman who lived in the same house.

Francois was found with gunshot wounds and his hands and feet hogtied around 9 pm on Monday at Goodwill Street, Lendore Village in Chaguanas.

Francois, 29, who originally lived at Edinburgh 500, Chaguanas, moved in about a week ago.

So far, a woman, 22, and two men, 27 and 29, have been arrested and are assisting with investigations.

Police said when they returned to the scene of the crime on Wednesday night with Francois' relatives to continue processing, they discovered the house had been broken into. They said a television, a laptop and other items were missing.

Sgt Elvin, PC Ali and a team from Homicide Bureau Region III are investigating.