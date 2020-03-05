Police question teen hit in police shootout

One teenage girl remains hospitalised while another teen has been questioned and released after they were both shot in the getaway car after a $1.2 million robbery at Caribbean Jewellers, Lowlands Mall on February 17.

The two form two female students were injured during a shoot-out with police and bandits who crashed the getaway car along Union Road while trying to evade police.

One teen was found alone in the car with a bullet wound to the head. Police say the other teen later went to the hospital with a gunshot wound to her hand.

Providing an update on the teens on Wednesday, Tobago Snr Supt Sterling Roberts said, “One of the teenagers was discharged and interviewed by the police and released pending further enquiries. The other teenager, who was airlifted to Trinidad and was at Mt Hope, is now back at the Scarborough General Hospital. She is yet to be interviewed.”

Alveion Nurse, 26, a PH driver, of Providence Road has since been charged with the robbery. Nurse, who has three previous convictions for larceny and one pending charge for robbery, was denied bail and is expected to re-appear at the Scarborough Magistrates Court on March 20.

The charge was laid by Sgt Wilson of Shirvan Road Police Station.