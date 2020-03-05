N Touch
Photos of the Day: March 5, 2020

ROWLEY IN GHANA: Wearing traditional garb, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley in Ghana where is currently on a state visit. -
Aysia McEachnie Assing sings "Tina" in the folk song solo category at the Music Festival at Queen's Hall. - Vidya Thurab

SIGN HERE, LOVE: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex beckons to her husband Prince Harry to sign the book as they attend the annual Endeavour Fund Awards in London. AP PHOTO -

From left, first place Nanyamka Wellington, Aysia McEachnie, who placed second, and third placed Jennelle Ross who all made it to the championship round after their performances at the Music Festival at Queen's Hall. - Vidya Thurab

MASKED: Security officer Elijah Brown wears a face mask as he walks along St Vincent Street, Port of Spain. He said the company he works for instructed staff to wear masks in light of concerns over covid19. - Kalifa Sarah Clyne

