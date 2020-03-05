Petty crime: Minaj's husband held in US for failing to register as sex offender

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty. -

KENNETH PETTY, the husband of rapper, Nicki Minaj who, during TT Carnival last week got into hot water with locals after pushing away the hand of a soca artist, was arrested by US Marshals for failing to register as a sex offender. In 1995 Petty was convicted of attempted rape.

According to a report on TMZ, Petty surrendered to US Marshals in California on Wednesday and appeared in court, pleading not guilty for the offence.

Petty was made to wear an ankle monitor and placed under a curfew. He was also expected to pay a $100,000 bond and would be under supervision until he is to appear in court again in March 23.

His travel was also restricted to Southern California, and he was made to surrender his passport.

Also on Wednesday in local Parliament, Government and Opposition members debated amendments to the Sexual Offences Act, pertinant to the local sex offenders’ registry.

Newsday contacted Comissioner of Police Gary Griffith, to ask about Petty’s stay in TT during the Carnival season. Newsday asked if the police were aware of his history, what processes are taken in situations with people who had their names on the registry in regard to traveling to TT and, if police saw it necessary to keep an eye on him.

In a response via whatsapp, Griffith said:

“Of the 200 plus countries in the world, only the Trinidad and Tobago media would perceive that the TTPS have prior knowledge of every criminal act committed by every visitor who enters the country. I guess you see police officers at the booths at every international airport abroad.”

“I am a police commissioner yet you are asking me for information of process for entry into the country. Clearly you are not aware of the role and function of the police.”

“Whatever concerns or action we deem necessary, does not require we forwarding it to the public.”

However, a report on Interpol’s participation in a Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA) workshop held in January of 2018 in the US Department of Justice’s official website, the policy, at least for Interpol was revealed.

The report said, according to the SORNA guidelines, sex offenders are required to inform their residence of jurisdiction of any intended travel outside of the United states at least 21 days prior to their departure.

The registration jurisdiction would collect that information and send it to the US Marshals Service’s National Sex Offender Targeting Centre, who would forward it to Interpol for foreign country notification.

Interpol Washington would then use Green Notices to provide information and warn law enforcement organisations in Interpol member countries (which includes TT) about people who could pose a threat to public safety or may commit a criminal offence.

This includes people registered under SORNA.