Online payslips for MOE staff

Minister in the Ministry of Education Lovell Francis at the Pennacool/Republic Bank Launch of the VCCE Community Challenge program for primary schools in Carenage Boys Govt Primary, Carenage, on Tuesday. - JEFF K MAYERS

Ministry of Education staff no longer have to wait months to get their payslips but may access them online.

Minister of State in the Ministry of Education Dr Lovell Francis made that announcement at the launch of the VCCE Community Challenge at the Carenage Boys’ Government Primary School on Tuesday.

Francis said the ministry has been working and planning to go paperless for a few months and the new online system started from February month end.

He said the ministry has approximately 26,000 staff members and they no longer have to go to the office for their pay slips.

“We now have a portal where they can sign up an application form online, submit it and within minutes it goes directly to the staff member.

“It is for the first time in history for the Ministry of Education but it is part of a larger suite of platform and software we have been developing in house. We did the system for ourselves.”

Francis said the ministry also planned to do it for medical leave for teachers.

He said the ministry's next focus would be on modernising the classroom.

“Once we get the system organised properly where it becomes more effective and more efficient, it becomes easier for us to look at the classroom now and do the things that would make education in the classroom more modern and more hands-on.

Francis said the old process was a challenge for teachers.

“Yes, the pay slips used to go to the schools, but months after. Staff would have been getting their salary and their payslips a while after. Their salary would have been finished and they would have been now getting their pay slips.”

He said the ministry had already made arrangements for the online payslips to be accepted by banks and other lending agencies and embassies.

“These pay slips have universal use. It is not like you now have an online pay slip and the banks won’t acknowledge it, we have already signed off on it.”