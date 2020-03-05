Olympic boxing team members facing the axe

MEMBERS of TT’s Olympic qualifying boxing team are now facing the axe due to an outstanding disbursement of elite funding from the Ministry of Sport.

According to TT Boxing Association (TTBA) president Cecil Forde, the finances have already been approved by Sport Company of TT (SporTT) but are yet to be delivered by the ministry.

Forde revealed the late disposal of funds has now increased their previously projected estimates of airline and accommodation costs and the team now risks losing members due to rising prices.

The national contingent consists of nine boxers (seven males, two females), three coaches and a manager, who are currently fine tuning ahead of the more important of two Olympic qualifiers (Americas), which punches off in Argentina from March 26 to April 3.

The TTBA had already pre-registered with a designated hotel but has now lost its space to other competing countries who have already paid in full. Now, the team must source another hotel and also pay a heightened fee on airline tickets as the qualifiers draw nearer. He further stated the added problem of the unavailability of foreign exchange means wire transfers must be done in advance, and even this is an issue.

“We did our estimates and pre-registered at the cheapest hotel to save funding. We’ve now been bumped out of there and approached another hotel. However, the new location contacted us on Tuesday claiming we’ve met our deadline for payment. We can’t afford to get the money a few days before the tournament, we would have to begin removing team members, which is not ideal for an Olympic qualifier with nine boxers,” he said.

Forde appealed to Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Shamfa Cudjoe to intervene and ensure the finances were disbursed in a timely manner. He has been in constant contact with SporTT, who according to him, is maintaining their ground that the money is yet to be released by the relevant authorities.

Ace pugilists, Michael Alexander (64kg) and Nigel Paul (91+kg) are both ranked number three in the Americas zone and must finish within the top three to earn an Olympic spot. This feat is highly achievable for the pair and all competing TT boxers, but Forde believes the team’s chances get slimmer every day as airline and accommodation costs continue to escalate.

“We are in a dilemma and have not yet received definite confirmation of our attendance. If we lose the hotel booking now, we won’t know what to do. It’s easier for us to qualify more boxers to the Olympics at this meet (Americas) as compared to final world qualifiers later on in the year. We are asking the Minister of Sport to step in and help clear this up for the sake of our boxers,” he added.

In a press release issued by Forde on Tuesday, he indicated the team is presently training together in a live-in camp managed by the TTBA. The boxers have performed well in 2019, qualifying for four spots at the Pan American Games, with Alexander earning bronze.

Paul also retained his gold medal at the Independence Cup in Santo Domingo two weeks ago. Additionally, TT’s presence at the Caribbean Championships was very encouraging as they won the overall title.

The release stated, “Forde is very hopeful that they (boxers) will succeed at the Qualifiers, if of course, given the chance to ply their trade. The TTBA is asking the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs and the Sport Company to intervene urgently and assist with the necessary funding.”

TT Olympic Qualifier Contingent

Athletes - Nigel Paul 91+kg, Cam Awesome 91kg, Andrew Fermin 81kg, Aaron Prince 75kg, Tyrone Thomas 69kg, Michael Alexander 64kg, Anthony Joseph 56kg, Tianna Guy 56kg, Jewel Lambert 48kg

Officials - Reynold Cox, Rawlson Dopwell and Anthony Waterman (coaches) Cecil Forde (manager)