No bail for man, wife for sex with daughter

EXPRESSING concern over where a child is living, a magistrate on Thursday refused bail to a husband and wife who are on 44 sex charges involving the wife's daughter.

The couple, from Couva, reappeared before senior magistrate Christine Charles in the Couva magistrates court.

The girl's stepfather, 43, faces 23 charges of sexual penetration of a girl under 16. He first appeared on Monday when the charges laid under Section 18 of the Children Act, were read to him.

His 42-year-old common-law wife, who had also appeared with him, faces four charges of failing to report to the police that she exposed a child she was responsible for to mental and emotional injuries. Another four charges are for failing to report that her daughter was being sexually abused.

A further 13 charges were read to the woman that under Section 12 (1) of the Children Act, a child under her responsibility was being sexually penetrated by an adult and she failed to make a report.

PC Nathan Titus of the Child Protection Unit laid the charges.

The couple were remanded to reappear on Thursday to allow a tracing to be done on their past criminal record.

The couple sat next to each other in the dock on Thursday as Charles asked where the child was.

Attorney Andre Koolmalsingh said she was with her biological father.

He pleaded for bail on the ground that the mother and stepfather had no previous criminal convictions, except that the stepfather was previously charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

Police prosecutor Sgt Vicki Ranjit-Singh, objected to bail being granted to the couple on the ground that the incidents of penetration were too numerous.

Charles agreed, saying, "What concerns the court is the number of incidents and where is the child staying. Bail is refused." She remanded both into custody and advised the couple to apply to a judge in chambers for bail.

The prosecutor disclosed notes of evidence to the attorney.

They are to reappear on March 31.