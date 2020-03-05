Nacho brings his Latin party to TT

The Venezuelan artist "Nacho" will perform at a concert at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain on Saturday, March 29. - Grevic Alvarado

Miguel Ignacio Mendoza Donatti "Nacho", a renowned Venezuelan and Latin music singer, will arrive in TT on March 29 to put everyone to dance at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain.

Winner of two Latin Grammys and countless awards worldwide, the author of songs like Báilame or No te Vas, will present his full show.

The concert is part of the tour that Nacho currently performs for all the countries of America.

Nacho will become the first internationally-renowned artist that the music event promoter company Fiesta Latina T&T will bring to TT. Ronald Moses and Pedro Casafranca, are in charge of the event organising team.

"Ronald and I were one day last year sharing and analysing the importance of music in TT and in Venezuela and we thought about why not joining those brotherhood ties through music precisely," Casafranca told Newsday.

Casafranca was a musician in Venezuela and from there he had some contacts in the artistic world. "José Ángel, the guitarist of the band of Nacho is a very good friend of mine and from there we made contacts," Casafranca said.

A few months later, the idea became a reality.

Nacho is a renowned international artist who has shared songs and stages with the some of the best singers in the world, but he is also a young Venezuelan with ideals of freedom and especially of brotherhood among peoples.

“We are organising a concert of great magnitude, first level. It is a way to show locals the type of music that Latinos like, and serve as (a form of) integration,” said Moses.

Nacho interprets various Latin rhythms in his songs such as merengue, reggaeton, ballads, vallenatos and even Venezuelan folklore.

"Through music and culture, the distances between Venezuelans, Latinos and Trinidadians can be broken a bit and we believe that Nacho is the ideal artist to take that first step," said Casafranca.

The organisers said that they are prepared to receive between 5,000-8,000 people.

"It's a great effort of many people, Nacho is a world-class artist and he confirmed the concert on his social networks," said Moses.

He stressed that they already covered the payments of the corresponding permits, including the rent of the Queen's Park Oval, as well as the licences for crowds and corresponding insurance.

The concert will also feature DJ Papito as an animator, Ernesto García will be with his Latin band, Renzo (finalist of the Soca Monarch 2020) and will close with Nacho and his band.

Casafranca is promising “large stage, lights, special effects and surprises, all complying with the hours of the permits and respecting the laws. There will be private and public security with the support of the local police.”

The promoters are also working with local social organisations that fight for human rights, which will have booths to guide Venezuelans on immigration, health and legal issues. In addition, they are doing promotions to give away tickets for the event and are trying to reach all levels of the population. They stressed that this is the first of several large musical events that are on the agenda.

Venezuelan food will be on sale as well as some traditional TT fare.

The organisers suggest that people under 18 years be accompanied and supervised by an adult who will be responsible for them, up to a limit of four people per adult.

Tickets are on sale at stores and bars. The concert is scheduled for 5 pm.