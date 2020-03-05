Mom: I would have died for him

The mother of murdered welder Lyndon Pierre said she would have gladly sacrificed her own life for him if given the opportunity. Pierre, 24, was shot dead by a gunman at a carwash in Dibe, Long Circular, on Tuesday afternoon.

Newsday spoke to Pierre’s mother Ann Marie Boodoo, at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, on Wednesday who said her son was killed for being a Muslim in the wrong neighbourhood. Asked if she was fearful for her own life, Boodoo said she would have sacrificed her life to save her son if given the opportunity.

“He was a welder, a construction worker, he would do a little bit of everything to support his family. He was building a home for his sister, he wanted to build a shop in his community and his girlfriend is three weeks pregnant, he doesn’t even know if he has a son or a daughter on the way.

“Everything is about this Rasta City and Muslim war. He was a Muslim but he was well-known in the community but the few who didn’t like him, they know who they are. If I could have turned back time and be there to take that bullet for my son, I would have.”

Boodoo said her son was a friendly person who enjoyed laughing and was looking forward to starting a family of his own.