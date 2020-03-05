Microsoft TT ready to help: Private sector equipped for work-from-home options

While TT prepares to deal with the potential fallouts in the event of a covid19 outbreak, Microsoft TT has begun assisting local business partners to cope with a potential transition to a work from home model for staff.

The company provides a Microsoft 365 business suite service which enables clients to enable business operations digitally and often remote from an office environment.

CEO of the TT Chamber of Industry and Commerce Gabriel Faria, while speaking to Newsday earlier this week, has said that such services may be needed to avoid negative economic effects in the event of a covid19 outbreak.

Faria said in an outbreak event there might be scenarios in which employees self-quarantine and businesses must be prepared to mobilise their workforce in a way that allows for remote work or work-from-home options.

Microsoft's TT representative Darren Mohammed said the company had contacted clients of its 365 services and provided tips on how Microsoft China had adapted to digital operations in the face of the virus that had brought the country to a virtual standstill.

China has become ground-zero for the covid19 virus which first emerged in the country's Wuhan province. Of the 92,000 global infections and estimated 3,100 deaths, China accounts for over 80,000 infections and 95 per cent of global deaths.

"This morning (Wednesday) I reached out to all our clients to brief them on what our Microsoft China subsidiary has implemented.

"We proactively reached out and shared these tips without clients to ensure they are well prepared and trained," said Mohammed.

Asked his thoughts on the readiness of businesses in TT to transition to remote work or work-from-home model, Mohammed said he was confident in the ability of local businesses and that some have already been incorporating digital aspects into their operations.

"I think those private sector companies are very well prepared.

"I've been in touch with a lot of the larger companies and 60 per cent of them are already on our platform. They are well equipped and have hosted online meetings before."

Mohammed said the 365 platform was compatible with other systems that did not utilise the service and as such, businesses were not restricted.

With Faria indicating the TT Chamber of Industry and Commerce has been in touch with companies and ministries to begin discussing the possibility of work-from-home options, Mohammed said the company is standing ready to help businesses.

"For businesses affected by a potential outbreak and are not prepared, we have created a six month trial.

"You don't need to purchase, we can get companies through for six months.

"We don't want to use the situation to sell customers things. This isn't the time to make a sale, it's time to help," said Mohammed.