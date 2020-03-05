LSA Healthcare Services commits to a healthy workforce

Chief engagement officer and facilitator Charlene Pedro speaks at LSA Healthcare Services Ltd employee engagement day – Live, Laugh, Learn – at La Soledad Estate, Maracas, St Joseph on February 29.

TYRELL GITTENS

Employee wellness is serious business, and washroom hygiene is essential for a healthy workforce in all businesses, industries and sectors across the globe.

LSA Healthcare Services Ltd (LSAH), a hygiene services company, has invested over 17 years in ensuring the health of the local workforce, including its own employees.

According to its website www.lsahealthcare.com, LSAH is committed to changing the “culture of hygiene” by educating its by customers about washroom hygiene solutions for both private and public shared spaces.

But more than this, LSAH, which is based at Panchoo Lane 3, Boundary Road, San Juan, is concerned with promoting wellness above and beyond the framework of its business model.

In May 2019, a team of LSAH personnel, accompanied by a doctor from the Red Cross and Nurses from NCRHA, held a series of “Period Talks” at schools, educating the students on a range of hygiene-related topics including the correct disposal methods of feminine sanitary products and overall good feminine health and hygiene practices. Sanitary napkins were also distributed, sponsored by Hand Arnold, and there were live demonstrations of how to dispose of used sanitary products properly. Director of business development Leela Ramsingh explained why the company considered this important.

When girls enter secondary schools, she said, “Menstrual hygiene shouldn’t be something new. They should know about feminine hygiene, how to take care of themselves, dispose of hygiene products in a safe way and use a feminine hygiene bin.”

But the reality is, Ramsingh said, the issues of menstrual hygiene and period-friendly bathrooms are not adequately discussed. She said every female, regardless of where they are, must and should have access to a period-friendly bathroom, which must provide liquid soap, encased toilet paper and feminine hygiene bins.

But it goes beyond merely providing these services.

“Though we are a service provider for the feminine hygiene bins, we are seeing lots of issues with incorrect disposal. So we decided to go to the schools and do an educational campaign,” Ramsingh said.

As, Menstrual Hygiene day approaches (it’s celebrated on May 28 annually), the company will host outreach activities in primary schools in San Juan, El Socorro and Barataria. These will educate the students on a range of hygiene-related topics including the correct disposal methods of feminine sanitary products and overall good feminine health.

Poor menstrual hygiene caused by a lack of education on the issue, persisting taboos and stigma, limited access to hygienic menstrual products and poor sanitation infrastructure undermines the educational opportunities, health and overall social status of women and girls around the world. As a result, millions of women and girls are kept from reaching their full potential.

MH Day is a global advocacy platform that brings together the voices and actions of non-profits, government agencies, individuals, the private sector and the media to promote good menstrual hygiene management (MHM) for all women and girls. More specifically, MH Day:

Breaks the silence, raises awareness and changes negative social norms around MHM

Engages decision-makers to increase the political priority and catalyse action for MHM, at global, national and local levels.

On February 29, LSAH continued investing in the wellness of its own employees by hosting a retreat at La Soledad Estate in Maracas, St Joseph.

Under the theme Live, Laugh, Learn, the activities included yoga, stress-management tips and presentations on how to improve personal productivity.

Ramsingh said it’s an annual tradition to treat staff on the company’s anniversary.

“This year for our anniversary, instead of just going to a restaurant or buying food for the staff, we decided to do the retreat.

“This is all about investing in their wellbeing and making sure we don’t have staff who are overworked or stressed.”

Previously, the company had treated staff to Christmas dinners and hosted sports and family days. This year’s retreat was developed to make a deeper investment.

Maria Duran, an employee with LSAH for the past six years, said, “I am having a great time, because LSA is a family-oriented company.

“I think being like that, the company makes us feel valued and helps us grow as a team.”

Ramsingh hopes LSAH can work with other businesses to help them also address issues such as period-friendly bathrooms and overall workplace hygiene.

“We work with companies in terms of their budget by meeting with them. We will do an analysis of needs and make a recommendation. We try to facilitate our clients in terms of what we can do for them to ensure their employees and stakeholders are comfortable at the workplace when it comes to washroom hygiene.”

As LSAH continues to work with local clients in the areas of various institutions such as, schools, universities, medical health institutions, hospitality, manufacturing, and entertainment and much more, it also has a presence in Guyana and Grenada, with hopes of expanding its operations to St Lucia.