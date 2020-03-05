Let’s vote for performance – not party –in election

THE EDITOR: We as citizens need to stop and think about what we want for our beloved country. The general election is coming again and how we vote will ultimately translate into the kind of governance we will get.

This letter is a tale of two MPs.

From 2010 to 2015, Jairam Seemungal was known as a great MP for La Horquetta/Talparo. Regardless of his apparent failings as a minister of land and fisheries, he was known as an MP who worked very hard in his constituency.

He performed.

Sadly, he was voted out in 2015 because he was deemed a “Kamla.” He was removed even though he performed.

From 2015 to the present, Dr Lovell Francis has worked in Moruga/Tableland. At the start there were rumours of arrogance and coldness, but to his credit he fought to make his constituency better. He overcame tremendous obstacles and kept plugging along, as he continues to do. He is performing. You don’t have to like him. But he has made his constituency better.

Sadly, he might share the same fate as Seemungal. It is possible he will be voted out because he’s seen as a “Rowley.”

Why vote out performing MPs? And the ones who basically do nothing, who are in safe seats, are voted back time and time again.

If we do not change how we vote there will be no changes. Drop the non-performing MPs – Tewarie, Ramdial, Indarsingh, Smith, Imbert, Cuffie, Hinds, Charles, Lee, Dillon, McDonald and any others. Find suitable replacements. Let’s vote for performance, not party.

PATRICIA SINGH

via e-mail