Injunction granted by Guyana High Court

GUYANA'S High Court on Thursday granted an injunction restraining that country's election commission, GECOM, its Chief Election Officer (CEO) and the returning officer for Region Four, from declaring the election results from Monday unless done in compliance with the law.

The injunction was granted by Justice Navindra Singh and says the respondents are restrained from “declaring the total number of valid votes electors for each List of Candidates recorded” unless the returning officer for Region Four and chief election officer Keith Lowenfield comply with and ensure compliance with the process set out under Section 84 of the Representation of the People Act.

The injunction was sought by Reeaz Holladar, possibly a voter, after there were alleged attempts to declare the results for Region Four even though there had been an agreement for a further verification following a dispute over the authenticity of data that was being inputted.