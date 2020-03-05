Health Ministry update: Disregard fake news, still no covid19 in TT

DEMONSTRATION: Medical staff demonstrate how they would transport and treat people suspected of havng the covid19 virus, during a presentation on Wednesday at the Ministry of Health in Port of Spain. PHOTO BY CAROL MATROO - Carol Matroo

The Health Ministry, as it continues with its twice daily updates on the global covid19 outbreak, is again urging the public to disregard and avoid sharing all unconfirmed, misleading and/or false information about the virus.

There have been several cases of "fake news" circulating on social media about alleged cases of covid19 and deaths relating to the disease.

As of March 5, the ministry reported the number of samples submitted to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) for testing for covid19 was 26, with none of the samples testing positive.

The public was again reminded to take personal hygiene measures to protect themselves and their loved ones from covid19 by washing their hands properly with soap and water or using an alcohol-based hand sanitiser if water and soap are not available.

They were asked to cover their nose and mouth with a tissue when coughing or sneezing and dispose of the tissue immediately after using. If they did not have a tissue, they should cough and sneeze into the crook of the elbow.

They should avoid touching their face, stay home if they are ill, and avoid close contact with people who have flu-like symptoms.