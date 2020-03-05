GBVU to tackle protection-order violators

The police Gender Based Violence Unit (GBVU) has noted of the importance of observing and respecting protection orders, and is taking steps to ensure that victims of assault are protected from harm.

Speaking at a media briefing at the Police Administration Building, Sackville Street, Port of Spain, on Thursday, acting Insp Lystra Bridglal of the GBVU said the unit intends to tackle the issue of breaching protection orders through a combination of proactive policing and amending legislation in collaboration with the office of the Attorney General.

"We have frequent discussions with the counsel that is responsible for these amendments, and we would have also furnished them with intervention strategies. Right now they are in the process of finalising these policies, so our role has been advised accordingly.

At present, she said, the GBVU does follow-ups with victims "to ensure they are safe, properly sheltered and are afforded facilities available through the victim and witness support unit and other partner agencies."

Bridglal also said the police were exploring the possibility of using location tracking devices to monitor the movements of suspected abusers to ensure they do not violate protection orders against them.

While she could not give a definite timeline as to when the system will be put into practice, she said it would be run by the GBVU.

"We are currently seeking to operationalise the electronic monitoring unit. What's happening is, the Parliament is responsible for making certain amendments to include this electronic monitoring system.

"We currently have the equipment, like the electronic bracelets and training facilities, onstream and we look forward to being fully operational in the near future."

She said the system would give real-time updates of the locations of suspected abusers and whether they are in breach of protection orders.