Don’t blame Govt for any virus deaths

THE EDITOR: While I am satisfied that the Minister of Health and the TT government, along with the rest of Caricom, have put forward realistic measures to best prevent coronavirus deaths, there will be the naysayers who will surface.

It is patently obvious which people are most at risk. The aged, small children and people with underlying serious medical complaints will need to take extra precautions. People at risk will also include doctors and nurses who come into contact with seriously ill patients.

There are those among us who will blame the Government should any health employees become ill. With the best of intentions and the best equipment it is not impossible that a health worker can be infected. All care will be taken to prevent death.

This is similar to blaming the Government when a premature baby or severely ill patient dies. It has nothing to do with not caring. There are always extenuating circumstance surround death.

Unless there is a war, one cannot predict circumstances leading to death. Any attempt to play politics by intimating the Government is being tardy in response is not called for.

The whole world is watching on social media as this health and economic tragedy unfolds. One can only hope that a cure will soon be discovered.

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin