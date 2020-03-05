Covid19 patients to receive supportive care

The 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). Photo courtesy CDC.gov - Photo courtesy CDC.gov

Drips, oxygen and for the more severely affected, being placed on a respiratory machine are the only treatments available to patients with covid19.

The most those who affected with covid19 can be given is supportive care, according to Dr Malachy Ojuro, medical chief of staff at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope.

"If they are dehydrated, we give them drips. If they can't breathe, we give them oxygen. If they get worse we take over their breathing for them and put them in a (respiratory) machine. This kind of support is given until the virus runs its course.

"That is the most we can do for them until they recover and their immune system kicks in and they get better."

Ojuro said the severity and length of time the illnes lasts depends on one's immune system and how it responds.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) is searching for a cure for covid19, which has exploded globally, and there is not yet much to offer by way of medicine to treat the virus.

It has advised against the use of antibiotics to treat the virus, as antibiotics only work against bacterial infections.