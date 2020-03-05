Chinapoo Village honours its elders

Former chief fire officer Roosevelt Bruce congratulates former deputy commissioner of police Glen Roach who was awarded for his contribution to the Chinapoo community in Morvant. -

ELDERS of Chinapoo Village in Morvant were honoured for their commitment to the development of their community by Pause 4 Cause, in collaboration with United Chinapoo Family.

Twenty-one senior citizens were awarded for their devotion, dedication and hard work in building their community at an appreciation dinner on February 23 at the community centre.

The recipients included retired school principal Yvette Melville Roach, retired nurse Agnes Thomas, retired deputy commissioner of police Glen Roach and others who uplifted their community by way of sport or social intervention, said a media release.

The event was an initiative of Anthony “Mose” Lewis of the band Moses Revolution who is originally from Chinapoo but migrated to Canada. He was inspired by Pause 4 Cause Children’s Christmas party. After seeing the event, the founder of the United Chinapoo Family contacted Pause 4 Cause’s founder, Taariqka Kelly, to assist in bringing his vision to reality.

The Pause 4 Cause team rallied to the cause and ensured the event was a historical one. It was an example of true unity as villagers willingly sponsored food and drinks for the event, the release said.

Also attending the event were retired chief fire officer Roosevelt Bruce, University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) lecturer Dr Rudolph Ottley, councillor for Chinapoo/Morvant Junior St Hillaire, representative of the North Eastern Division Community Policing Unit PC Cromwell and other members of the community.

Guests were entertained by Trevor B, Gary Cordner and Chinapoo’s very own rising artiste Ronnie Allert.