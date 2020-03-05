Blood of Christ banned

HOLY MASS: Archbishop Jason Gordon displays Holy Communion during midday mass on Wednesday at St Mary’s College chapel in Port of Spain. - Sureash Cholai

The Archdiocese of Port of Spain has made changes to its rites among precautionary measures in light of the arrival of covid19 in the region. The steps are intended to limit close human interaction.

The church has announced that it has immediately and indefinitely stopped serving sacramental wine, commonly referred to among the faithful as the Blood of Christ, at weekly mass.

RC Archbishop Jason Gordon, speaking with Newsday on Wednesday, after midday mass at the chapel at St Mary’s College, Port of Spain, said his archdiocese has been monitoring the global spread of the virus.

Gordon said he recently met with health minister Terrence Deyalsingh and has been liaising with the ministry to create guidelines for mass and other public gatherings.

The archdiocese issued a statement yesterday, notably announcing it will no longer serve sacramental wine, or communion wine. Catholics believe Communion wine is the blood of Christ, converted from grape wine, through a process known as transubstantiation.

The archdiocese’s statement read: “Holy Communion will be distributed only in the hand (not on the tongue); no distribution of the precious blood; at the exchange of the sign of the peace, no handshakes are to be given (make a small bow instead); no holy water will be provided for use in public spaces; ministers who distribute communion must sanitise hands before and after distribution; sanitise or wash hands with soap before and after church and after leaving church restroom; cough or sneeze into a flexed elbow or tissue, then throw tissue into a closed bin; seek medical assistance and stay isolated if you exhibit any flu-like symptoms.”

Sacramental wine is shared with churchgoers, many of whom drink directly from the same chalice. Unlike the Eucharist (communion), sacramental wine is not served at all RC churches. Communion, the church said, will continue to be served, hand to hand, but not orally, the method by which some people choose to receive it.

Gordon told the congregants, “Both forms (of receiving the Eucharist) are legitimate, and usually the person has the right to choose,” except for instances, such as the current situation, where there is a major public health concern. It will remain so, he said, until things settle.

In the sign of peace, parishioners typically shake hands and sometimes hug, but are now being encouraged to bow or wave instead. He later elaborated on the local archdiocese’s new precautionary measures. “With every health scare, you have to escalate as you go along. You can’t start at the ultimate (point). So we have been monitoring and escalating as we go along,” Gordon said.

The church, he added, is making such decisions and adjustments according to advice from the Ministry of Health.

At a press conference yesterday, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said that as well as Gordon, he has engaged several other religious leaders, issuing similar advice.

“(I am asking) all ministers of religion – Muslim, Hindu, all Christian faiths – to revisit how all your services, pujas (and) prayers are conducted, and have the safety of your congregation, your flock, your jamaat, your devotees, uppermost in your mind. Let us pray, because we need prayers. We need to pray more.

“I got no resistance from Fr Gordon,” said Deyalsingh. “He said, ‘Minister. if this is what you are recommending, we are ready to comply.’”

On Monday, international media reported a rapid spread of the virus, emanating from a Christian church (not RC) in South Korea, which then contributed to a wider national outbreak.