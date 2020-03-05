Arouca man shot dead by relative after argument
Police are investigating the murder of an Arouca man after he was shot dead by a relative after an argument on Thursday morning.
Police said Jude Alves was confronted by a relative at his Eastern Main Road, Arouca, home at around 9 am in response to what police described as "repeated bullying."
The relative had a gun and shot Alves several times before running away.
Alves was declared dead at the scene by a district medical officer.
Police are still searching for the suspect.
