Archbishop, save usfrom deadly virus

THE EDITOR: As a devout Catholic attending Mass four times a week, I am desperately calling on Archbishop Jason Gordon to prevent the Catholics of TT from having to choose between their spiritual health and physical well-being.

Many of us depend on our faith to get us through and should not be made to give it up. However, we must admit that some practices within our faith make us vulnerable or expose us to the possible spread of the life-threatening coronavirus when it reaches our shores.

When Italy was faced with its disastrous outbreak it reduced physical interaction at Mass to prevent the spread of the virus. This has now been followed in parts of the UK and right here by our “sister,” the Anglican Church. We must understand that physical interactions within congregations can be quite detrimental, as seen in South Korea.

We must understand that one of the pillars of our faith is to be our brother’s keeper, which means that as a Catholic community we must do all in our power to reduce the possible spread of this virus. It would be totally selfish of our church to opt to keep our liturgical practices while making others vulnerable.

As a community, we must measure the benefit of the sign of peace over that of possibly spreading the virus which may cripple breadwinners, professionals, children and mothers within our church or lead to other disastrous scenarios. If we are to protect this nation, we all must chip in. We cannot operate as business as usual.

As a matter of fact, we must renounce the selfish statements of a monsignor who is reported in the Catholic News as saying that “a healthy diet, exercise and building the immune system is more important than precautionary measures within the church.”

The reason I say his statements are selfish is because we are seeing the pain, anguish and death to thousands around the world, mainly caused by physical contact.

If not stopping physical contact within our church, at least make it optional. However, we must look at the dangers spread by shaking hands during this period, as well as the fact that the communion is given out by individuals who have uncovered hands. Maybe the church can mandate that hands are covered in plastic gloves during this period.

I am beseeching our archbishop to follow the examples set by the global church. Any other action would not be an act of faith but one of disregard for human welfare.

ROBERTA JAMES

Arima

EDITOR’S NOTE: At the time of publishing, the Catholic Church had in fact instituted preventive measures against the coronavirus including stopping the dispensing of Holy wine during mass.