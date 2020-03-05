AG: Dual monitoring devices for protection orders

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi, left, acting prime minister Colm Imbert and Leader of Govt Business Camille Robinson-Regis in Parliament on Wednesday. - Angelo Marcelle

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi said when electronic monitoring is implemented there will be two corresponding devices for domestic violence cases including one with a proximity alert.

He was responding to a question in the House on Wednesday from Fyzabad MP Dr Lackram Bodoe who asked the status of the proclamation of the Administration of Justice (Electronic Monitoring) Act 2012.

Bodoe asked if electronic monitoring bracelets would be useful in the fight against domestic violence. Al-Rawi said amendments have been drafted to the Domestic Violence Act which specifically incorporate the use of corresponding bracelets.

“Persons who are the beneficiaries of ex parte (one sided) or inter partes (two parties) protection orders from the High Court or from the Magistrates Court, as have amended the law to allow that, we are proposing that the electronic monitoring bracelet for the person against whom the order is given would correspond to a unit which the person who is to be protected will have. So a proximity alert will alert the persons.”

He added the ministry was working an NGO and several entities on the process and will ensure that it is done. He said the Act was assented to in 2012 and from then to September 2015 nothing was effectively done to implement the Act.

He reported this Government put in place the necessary systems to allow proclamation including: establishment of the electronic monitoring unit, staffing of that unit and occupation and outfitting of the office staff as well as training of the unit staff; a service provider engaged to provide full term key solutions such as delivery, installation and maintenance of the system; installation of the required hardware and software; the procurement of the 300 electronic monitoring unit devices; and an electronic monitoring committee comprising relevant stakeholders to discuss operationalisation. He said the unit in conjunction with the police advance programmes training unit conducted training workshops and the sensitisation of police officers and with the prison service.

He recalled that in anticipation of the full proclamation the regulations were drafted for operationalisation and in preparation for the regulations comments were received from stakeholders, namely Judiciary and National Security Ministry, and following those comments certain necessary amendments to the Act were identified and drafted. He said the regulations are subject to negative resolution and Government intends to lay the amendments a week from Wednesday. “Absolutely nothing between (2012) to 2015, full operationalisation, procurement, personnel, offices, training, stakeholder, GPS monitoring, we have got it done.”