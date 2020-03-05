12 Gold Addys for McCann

Images from McCann’s gold winning Drink Responsibly ad campaign created for Angostura. -

McCann Port of Spain Advertising agency has been awarded 25 Addys, making it the most awarded regional agency for work created and produced in TT.

The agency won 12 gold and 13 silver awards for a range of top local brands such as Angostura, bmobile, Guardian Group and NLCB.

The American Advertising Awards (Addys) is the advertising industry’s most comprehensive and prestigious competition recognising creative excellence in advertising. Forty companies from the Caribbean, USA, and Canada submitted more than 600 entries created for Caribbean markets.

McCann’s CEO Stephen Look Tong said he's proud of his team’s performance and continued success at the Addy awards. “It’s great to win for our clients. The awards won are the collaboration of our teams and the clients working together to create not only work that works but work that wins”.

McCann won Gold in the top mediums TV, cinema, internet commercial, music and lyrics, cinematography, point of sale and social media.

Addy awards coordinator and administrator of the Caribbean Advertising Federation (CAF), Terri Brown with MLB Creative from St Thomas, USVI explained the value of a win at this level of the competition saying, “The Caribbean had the largest showing of creative work in the fourth district of Florida and the Caribbean. Because the competition is intense, a win in the Caribbean is hard earned. Every winner should proudly realise their entries were judged to be better than 75 per cent of all other creative work submitted. Kudos to all the creatives, writers, producers, photographers, illustrators, musicians, strategists, account people, and clients for bravely pursuing excellence.”

Winners from the Caribbean competition will now go forward to compete with local winners from Florida AAF organisations at the district level of the competition. District winners will be announced at the upcoming AAF District 4 Annual Meeting in April. Winners from all districts across the US go on to compete for national honours.