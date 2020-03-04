Zakour heads SLWA team

The 2020 Syrian Lebanese Women’s Association Executive Committee: back row – Amanda Collier, left, Genevierve Hadeed, Michelle Hadeed, Melissa Moses Middle row –Sarah Whiby, left, Debra Hannon Barcant, Tatiana Sabga, Staci Sabga, Alicia Chamely, Sophia Laquis, Rosemarie Abed, Justine Aboud-Chamely. Front row – Amanda Rahael and Jo-Marie Zakour -

Jo-Marie Zakour has been elected president of the Syrian Lebanese Women’s Association (SLWA) for 2020.

Zakour, who served as vice president for the club for the past three years, was selected to lead a team of 14, including some returning officers and new members, on January 29.

In her farewell address, outgoing president Justine Aboud-Chamely recounted the dedication and hard work that go into the organisation.

Lat year, the SLWA continued its charitable drive and donated over $1,000,000 to various projects such as the Christmas hamper project, monthly feeding hampers, medical, educational, housing assistance and other causes, said a media release.

Donations were made to the St Dominic’s Home, Mon Repos RC School, The T&T Association for Hearing Impaired and the Backpack Project which distributing school supplies to underprivileged students.

Aboud-Chamely expressed her support and confidence in the newly-elected Zakour.

This year the association will celebrate its 70th anniversary and the 2020 Zakour and her committee have big plans ahead and look forward to working and serving TT for the coming year.