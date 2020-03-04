Youths shine at Music Festival

JUBILANT: Students cheer on performers at the Naparima Bowl. - CHEQUANA WHEELER

It was a day of domination for St Joseph’s Convent, San Fernando, as well as Presentation College, San Fernando and Naparima Girls’ High School at the South Music Festival on Tuesday at the Naparima Bowl in San Fernando.

The proceedings began at 9.15 am with the preliminary round of the girls’ vocal solo category (13-15). All 38 performers were required to sing the test piece On the Back of an Eagle by Nancy Telfer. St Joseph’s and Naparima were the schools with the most competitors in this category.

Making it to the final were Gianna Griffith of San Fernando Government Secondary School; Evangeline Deonath, Kurtijah Ross, Kalyssa Sooklal and Alyssa Miller of Naparima Girls’ High School; Matthea Apping, Shemiah Nelson, Angelina Sammy and Leah-Marie Lendor of St Joseph’s Convent and Kyrié Stoute of Princes Town West Secondary School.

The final for that category will be held next Monday. The afternoon session saw the secondary school choirs mixed voices category (21 and under). But the only competitor was Presentation College Mixed Choir who was automatically named the winners. Their instructor was Peter Lockhart. They performed Saints Bound for Heaven by James King and William Walker, arranged by Lloyd Larson.

The junior choir category, also with students aged 21 and under, followed this. They performed, As Long as I Have Music by Don Besig and Nancy Price. Presentation College participated once more along with Holy Faith Convent, Penal; St Joseph’s Convent, San Fernando; Naparima Girls’ High School Intermediate Choir (one) and Intermediate Choir (two).

It was a close call as there was a tie for second place between Naparima’s second choir and Presentation College, who both had 92 points, while St Joseph’s Convent were the champions, with 94 points.

St Joseph’s was instructed by Michelle Dowrich, and both Naparima choirs by Reanna Edwards. The day’s proceedings were adjudicated by pianist and conductor Rosie Ward, who has been involved in the performing arts for decades. The festival continues on Wednesday with the boys’ vocal solo (ages 11 – 15) and girls’ vocal solo categories (ages 16-21).