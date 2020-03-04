Why still call it President’s House?

THE EDITOR: No president has lived there for more than a decade. Will a future president move in, considering the lure of a sizeable housing allowance? Why still call it President’s House? Why not Republic House? A more uniquely Trini word is bacchanal. What about Bacchanal House?

The Government is duty bound to provide appropriate housing for certain office holders. Where that housing cannot be provided a housing allowance is paid. Interestingly, current President Paula-Mae Weekes is reportedly not accepting a housing allowance even through she does not occupy state-provided housing.

Presidents are not usually young people. By the time one gets a presidential appointment one would have already acquired substantial personal housing. So why would they leave their personal residence to the care of others to take up a temporary position?

At the same time the President and President’s House, the official residence of the head of state, should not be two distinct entities. If the President cannot be located at President’s House, what’s its value?

Official housing is provided on the understanding that the office holder is on 24-hour call and available for national duty. You should not call on someone at his/her private residence after working hours.

I agree with Weekes that President’s House should inspire national pride. A president who is visible among people should inspire greater pride, confidence and nationalism.

President’s House, besides being the residence of the President, is also the office of the office holder. One would assume that our President would utilise the “palace” as office and not just for receptions. It would be agonising to public servants to see President’s House being maintained, in vain, at huge cost while they have not had a salary increase since 2013.

It seems that there was some negotiations with Weekes before she accepted the presidency. She is reported in the media to have asked to continue to live at her private residence. It means that a future president whose private residence is in, say, Cedros or Speyside would be entitled to the same treatment. Or would someone without a private residence in or around the capital be precluded from becoming President?

The President and President’s House are the foremost symbols of our republican status. But the Victorian-style colonial building is not featured on any of our currency notes. Maybe it will be considered as the other notes are converted to polymer.

If we want to engender national pride, confidence and patriotism, state-provided housing for our President should never be a negotiable issue. A precondition for the presidency should be availability to reside at the iconic structure. It is where the schoolchildren can meet the President and have their first lesson in nationalism.

GANESH BIDHESI

Chaguanas