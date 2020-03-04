What did PM Rowley, TT get in return?

THE EDITOR: Reciprocity has had a good history in international relations. It has been applied in trade relations between Canada and the US, since the 1850s, to balance Canada’s disadvantageous position vis-a-vis the neighbour to the south.

Richard Nixon drew on it to convince the Chinese to expand their global trading frontiers without them having to become a completely open market.

At the root of all successful nuclear arms control treaties is the cancelling out of numbers and types of weapons based on the principle of balancing reciprocal reduction effects. These things could work well and with merit because of realism, statesmanship and objectivity.

Today President Trump is pursuing rearmament and remobilisation, invoking reciprocity. He presents the US as the disadvantaged partner and allows concessions that are not strictly reciprocal.

He applies very selective criteria: eg, TT has not won any reciprocal gains in surrendering the lion’s share of its energy resources to foreigners (the US); but meanwhile, Trump tells Prime Minister Modi of India how much he loves Indians all over the world and how sweet they are through their billion-dollar arms deal.

He has unnecessarily uprooted nuclear arms treaties and unnecessarily stalled the development of denuclearisation relations with Russia, putting nuclear control into disarray – as if the world has any interest in a deferred nuclear stand-off.

Then Trump boasts he is not a globalist but has everyone’s interest at heart keeping America first and great. Isn’t it a drive into confrontational blocs? Any succeeding president, or Congress, can take it up from that point.

E GALY

via e-mail