Tobago man dies after highway crash

A Canaan man died on Tuesday after he was injured in a two-car smash-up on Monday on the Claude Noel Highway near Magdalena Grand Beach and Golf Resort. -

Tobago recorded its third road fatality for 2020 as one of the victims in Monday’s road traffic accident along the Claude Noel Highway has died.

Andre Ramjitsingh, also known as the Music Doctor from Canaan, one of the drivers in the two-car smash-up died shortly after midday on Tuesday. His girlfriend Natasha Belfon and their one year old infant who were in the car remain warded at the hospital in critical condition. The condition of Patrice Lancaster, the other driver in the accident, remains unknown.

On Monday, the highway had to be closed for near two hours and traffic diverted after the accident took place around 9am.

The injured were taken to the Scarborough General Hospital in critical condition.

According to reports, Ramjitsingh's Mitsubishi Lancer and Lancaster's Honda CRV collided near the entrance of the Magdalena Grand Beach and Golf Resort and the Canoe Bay Junction along the Claude Noel Highway.

Investigations are ongoing.

Tobago recorded its first fatal road accident for 2020 on January 1 and the second took place on January 9.