Title race down to final day

SHIVA Boys Hindu College and St Benedict’s College both won in the penultimate round to set up an exciting final round of competition in the PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket League 50-over Premiership Division, next week Tuesday.

Shiva Boys, leading St Benedict’s by one point before Tuesday’s matches, recorded a convincing 150-run win over Presentation College, Chaguanas to maintain their position on top. Shiva got 19 points for their win and moved to 91 points. St Benedict’s prevailed with a narrow one-wicket win over St Mary’s College and are now on 89 points after earning 18 points.

At the PowerGen Ground in Penal, Isaiah Gomez lashed the first century of the 2020 season when he cracked an even 100 to propel Shiva Boys to a massive 291/8 in 43 overs batting first. Gomez’s display was the innings of the season as he needed 20 runs in the final over to get to his century. He only needed 50 deliveries to get to the landmark, hitting nine fours and six sixes.

Gregory Nandlal and Keron Rampersad both showed form cracking 86 and 57 respectively to help boost the team’s total.

Sameer Ali was the chief destroyer for Presentation, Chaguanas snatching 3/60, Rajeev Ramnarine took 2/46 and Adam Furlonge grabbed 2/57.

In reply, Gomez showed that he is a useful bowler taking 3/22 to help limit Pres to 141/8 in 43 overs. Dillon Jagmohan also kept the Pres batsmen at bay with 3/17.

Ali and Furlonge tried their best with scores of 38 and 35 respectively, but Pres could not get close to the target.

Speaking with Newsday after the match, Shiva Boys manager Shane Lutchman said once Shiva Boys continue this form they will wrap up the title next week. “We just have to continue the momentum we have going right now...we have fellas from all areas performing. Everybody is chipping in and doing their part and once this continues we don’t think we should have a problem.”

At Daren Ganga Recreation Ground in Barrackpore, St Mary’s struggled to score quickly posting 184/9 in 50 overs. Gerard Chin made 40 for the Saints and Chris Sadanan was the best bowler for St Benedict’s with 2/36. In reply, St Benedict’s limped to 187/9 in 34.5 overs with former national youth player Crystian Thurton belting 66. Joshua James, who was one of four Saints bowlers taking two wickets, ended with 2/18.

Defending champions Hillview College lost to Presentation College, San Fernando by three wickets at the former’s home ground at Honeymoon Park, Tunapuna. Hillview, third before Tuesday’s matches, now have no chance of winning the title.